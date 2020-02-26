Zipper Market Cap Hits $1.93 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Zipper has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex and IDCM. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042280 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000482 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001961 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

