Zippie (ZIPT) Market Cap Tops $443,284.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Zippie has a total market cap of $443,284.00 and $235.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network and YoBit. Over the last week, Zippie has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zippie alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02570263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00211890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.