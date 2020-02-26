Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Director Sells $424,218.75 in Stock

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at $847,677.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. 1,253,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $488.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZIXI. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,784,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in ZIX by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 877,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 95,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ZIX by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 817,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 255,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

