ZMINE (ZMN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $174.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $185,564.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ZMINE has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00040261 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00431123 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001389 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011285 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012495 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMN is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,363,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,968,973 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

