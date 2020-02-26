Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) CEO Sells $1,646,842.50 in Stock

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.15. 2,562,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,465. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

