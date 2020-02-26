Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,018 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.6% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Zoetis worth $146,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 767.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 194,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 171,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 814,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.12. The stock had a trading volume of 104,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.07 and a 200 day moving average of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,316 shares of company stock worth $12,982,332. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

