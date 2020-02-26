Zoom Video Communications (ZM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Zoom Video Communications has set its Q4 guidance at ~$0.07 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $107.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,596 shares of company stock valued at $44,339,280 in the last quarter.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.