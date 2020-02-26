ZumCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $624,660.00 and $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

