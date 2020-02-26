Zynex’s (ZYXI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of ZYXI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 83,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 4,282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Zynex by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

