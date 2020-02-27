-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Luminex posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Luminex’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMNX. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of LMNX stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.60. 569,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,928. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. Luminex has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Luminex by 512.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luminex by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

