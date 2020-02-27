-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.07). CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH.

CCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

CCO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 65,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,105. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

