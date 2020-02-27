$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes also reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.76 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 110.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBI shares. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of PBI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 5,400,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 78,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

