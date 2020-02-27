$0.13 EPS Expected for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.17. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

NYSE:LPI opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

