$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OGE Energy.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

OGE Energy stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 56,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,981 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OGE Energy (OGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.