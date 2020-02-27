$0.35 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $187,395.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KDP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,680,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

