-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) to post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Safeguard Scientifics.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of SFE traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 100,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at $72,896.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 740,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,602,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 128,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

