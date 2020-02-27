$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $294,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,181.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $785,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 63,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,269. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,607. The stock has a market cap of $807.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

