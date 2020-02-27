$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Peoples Utah Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $99,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,674 shares of company stock valued at $959,959. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $512.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.70. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

