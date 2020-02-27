$0.52 EPS Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. Perficient posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 384,141 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 578,417 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,648,000 after purchasing an additional 345,124 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $14,901,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $9,219,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.01. 820,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. Perficient has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

