$0.59 EPS Expected for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

COLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,416,000 after buying an additional 109,814 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

