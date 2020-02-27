$0.69 EPS Expected for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. La-Z-Boy posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

LZB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,138,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.68. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.