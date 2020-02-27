$0.73 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.