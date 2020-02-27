0Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,015.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00000894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $7,015.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000225 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

