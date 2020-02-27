$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,109,000 after acquiring an additional 375,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after purchasing an additional 235,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 327,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,709,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,913,000 after purchasing an additional 282,997 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,356,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,230,000 after purchasing an additional 77,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

