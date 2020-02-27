$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $7.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $9.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

NYSE:BX opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after buying an additional 1,258,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after buying an additional 125,463 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

