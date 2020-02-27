$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Invesco reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year sales of $6.92 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,763,000 after buying an additional 275,371 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Invesco by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

