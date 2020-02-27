$1.88 EPS Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.97. Penn Virginia reported earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares during the period.

Penn Virginia stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,476. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

