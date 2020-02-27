113,295 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,402. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

