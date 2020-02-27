113,639 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Acquired by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.34% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $772.46 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.