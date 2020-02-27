14,493 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,018,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 239,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $86.16 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average is $93.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.