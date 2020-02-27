$149.85 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report $149.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.90 million and the lowest is $148.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $142.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $620.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $620.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $639.49 million, with estimates ranging from $629.80 million to $648.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,200.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.