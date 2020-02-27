$151.07 Million in Sales Expected for FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) to announce $151.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the highest is $162.00 million. FTS International reported sales of $222.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year sales of $667.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.00 million to $723.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $726.14 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $789.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FTS International.

Get FTS International alerts:

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.87 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Capital One Financial lowered FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FTS International in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTS International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTSI opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. FTS International has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTS International by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,719,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 571,747 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in FTS International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FTS International by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 159,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in FTS International by 656.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 140,549 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTS International (FTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.