151,000 Shares in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 4.11. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

In related news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $528,232.32. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 760,297 shares of company stock worth $5,189,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.