15,528 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,223.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $451,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $14.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.71. 11,315,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,956. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.10 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

