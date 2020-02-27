163,624 Shares in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Bought by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 163,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000. Dermira makes up 1.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.30% of Dermira at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DERM. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dermira by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 70.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dermira by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dermira by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DERM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.39.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eagle Acquisition Corp Bald purchased 40,926,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $767,362,968.75. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dermira stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Dermira Inc has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

