$17.10 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce sales of $17.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $18.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $68.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $69.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.60 million, with estimates ranging from $66.20 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $270.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

