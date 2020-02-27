17,673 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

IGV stock traded down $10.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,659 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.37.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

