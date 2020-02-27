18,000 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.84. 15,454,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27. The company has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

