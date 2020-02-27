1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.99

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00011143 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $39.45 million and approximately $68,923.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00734903 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017599 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000637 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,865,871 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

