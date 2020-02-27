$200.68 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post $200.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.46 million to $201.89 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $176.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $749.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $748.39 million to $750.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $822.78 million, with estimates ranging from $820.30 million to $825.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRMT. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $12,781,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,419,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,484,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after buying an additional 37,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $3,047,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $110.87 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.55. The firm has a market cap of $765.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.