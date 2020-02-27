$207.96 Million in Sales Expected for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce sales of $207.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NetGear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.89 million. NetGear reported sales of $249.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year sales of $963.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $928.75 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.95 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTGR. BidaskClub cut shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetGear by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 561,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NetGear by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetGear by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 967,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 355,106 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NetGear by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 895,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetGear by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $627.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. NetGear has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

