$208.52 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report sales of $208.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.51 million to $209.64 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $200.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $815.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $814.63 million to $816.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $857.39 million, with estimates ranging from $842.13 million to $871.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 987,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 616,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCRN stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $351.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

