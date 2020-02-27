$213.59 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to post sales of $213.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the lowest is $212.30 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $192.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $870.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $872.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $966.36 million, with estimates ranging from $949.71 million to $976.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

BOOT stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $876.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

