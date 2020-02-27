23,296 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Purchased by Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 2.9% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 656,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,111. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.94. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $89.45 and a 1-year high of $119.48.

