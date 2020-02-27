$239.08 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to post $239.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.63 million and the lowest is $238.53 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $378.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share.

HCC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

NYSE:HCC opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $33.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

