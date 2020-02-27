24,942 Shares in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,357,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,380,000 after buying an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 583,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,029,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,482,000 after purchasing an additional 376,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

NYSE TAP opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

