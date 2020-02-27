25,180 Shares in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Avalara by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Avalara by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Avalara by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Grisanti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Avalara by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.52 and a beta of 0.46. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $873,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 763,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,551,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

