27,010 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,591,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,929,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18. The firm has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

