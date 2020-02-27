$30.90 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post sales of $30.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $28.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $95.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.30 million to $98.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $135.30 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $136.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ballard Power Systems.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $5,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.72.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

