3,000 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.35.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 13,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,536 shares of company stock worth $75,955,429. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $99.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $679.00. 24,100,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,668,568. The company has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.